Inside EkstremsportVeko 2017 – Daily Kayak Video #4, Myrkdalen DownHill Race

Organizers were forced to move the first Kayak race of the Ekstremsport Veko from the Brandseth river to the nearby Myrkdalen due to extremely low water levels. The mix of sunshine, super high level of competition, spectators in mass, great organization and above all a nice race course made it for an amazing day .

by: Joe Rea-Dickins