Published on juin 27th, 2017

Inside EkstremsportVeko 2017 – Daily Kayak Video #2 (Upper Teigdal)

Stoked to bring you (in collaboration with the Ekstremsportveko media team) on a daily base a summary of what happened on the rivers around Voss during the 2017 edition of the EkstremsportVeko (The extreme sport week festival).

Believe it or not, but despite rainy conditions, water is missing on some rivers.! Today’s action took place on the Upper Teigdal featuring the infamous Double Drop.

Edit: Joe Rea-Dickins
Filming: Joe Rea-Dickins, Dane Jackson, Bren Orton, Peter Williams, Adrian Mattern

