Inside EkstremsportVeko 2017 – Daily Kayak Video #1

Stoked to bring you on a daily base a summary of what happened on the rivers around Voss during the 2017 edition of the EkstremsportVeko (The extreme sport week festival). Here’s a little video shot around the Brandseth river and the infamous Money drop.

Editing and filming: Joe Rea-Dickins, Nick Pearce, Rowan James

