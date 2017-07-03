Inside Ekstremsportveko 2017 – Best Of Video

The 2017 edition of the Ekstremsportveko – the Extreme Sport Week – which marked its 20th anniversary will be one to remember. Organized every year in the the City of Voss in Norway at the end of June and early July, it is probably the biggest outdoor festival in Europe; it is for sure the one that gathers the most talents on the Outdoor Scene. It is also a festival that puts kayaking in the center place… Enjoy this year’s best of video.

Editor: Morten Øvreås

Head of Today’s Video: Ingrid Spildo

Photograph/editor: Anita Jonsterhaug Vedå, Martin Vadet, Morten Øvreås, Adrien Nisan (Shams), Stefan David Witts, Vegard Vedaa, Tore Åfar, Marte Bergset, Christian André Pettersen, Esaja Schtekman, Atle Reimmereit, Ali Nas, Thomas Westnes, André Eriksen, Dagfinn Graneng, Thomas Grillere, Ole Jørgen Troøyen, Jorge Atramiz, Dustin Miller, Joe Rea-Dickins, Øivind Fykse Engelschiøn, Synne Aasheim Haga, Håkon Mæland, Emilie Aabakken, Øivind Aabye, Eivind Nervik Lea, Adrian Mattern, Bren Orton.

Drone:

Rotorlift (Terje Beck, Kristian Bakken, Steffen Bunæs, Tom-Steinar Johansen, Even Hjartholm).

Atle Vasbotn Remmereit (Oclin AS)

Jarle Lervik (Nordic Aerials)

Musikk:

extrememusic.com

Fallout – James Everingham

Down – Reff

Blue – Stine Mako

Omao – Stuck in North

Bancali – Fire

Breathless – Sturla Myklebost

Bancali – Hostage

A huge thanks to everyone that participated in the making of Today´s Video!

See you next year!