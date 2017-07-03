Published on juillet 3rd, 2017 | by Kayak Session
Inside Ekstremsportveko 2017 – Best Of Video
The 2017 edition of the Ekstremsportveko – the Extreme Sport Week – which marked its 20th anniversary will be one to remember. Organized every year in the the City of Voss in Norway at the end of June and early July, it is probably the biggest outdoor festival in Europe; it is for sure the one that gathers the most talents on the Outdoor Scene. It is also a festival that puts kayaking in the center place… Enjoy this year’s best of video.
Editor: Morten Øvreås
Head of Today’s Video: Ingrid Spildo
Photograph/editor: Anita Jonsterhaug Vedå, Martin Vadet, Morten Øvreås, Adrien Nisan (Shams), Stefan David Witts, Vegard Vedaa, Tore Åfar, Marte Bergset, Christian André Pettersen, Esaja Schtekman, Atle Reimmereit, Ali Nas, Thomas Westnes, André Eriksen, Dagfinn Graneng, Thomas Grillere, Ole Jørgen Troøyen, Jorge Atramiz, Dustin Miller, Joe Rea-Dickins, Øivind Fykse Engelschiøn, Synne Aasheim Haga, Håkon Mæland, Emilie Aabakken, Øivind Aabye, Eivind Nervik Lea, Adrian Mattern, Bren Orton.
Drone:
Rotorlift (Terje Beck, Kristian Bakken, Steffen Bunæs, Tom-Steinar Johansen, Even Hjartholm).
Atle Vasbotn Remmereit (Oclin AS)
Jarle Lervik (Nordic Aerials)
Musikk:
extrememusic.com
Fallout – James Everingham
Down – Reff
Blue – Stine Mako
Omao – Stuck in North
Bancali – Fire
Breathless – Sturla Myklebost
Bancali – Hostage
A huge thanks to everyone that participated in the making of Today´s Video!
See you next year!