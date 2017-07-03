facebook_pixel

Published on juillet 3rd, 2017 | by Kayak Session

http://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttp://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

Inside Ekstremsportveko 2017 – Best Of Video

The 2017 edition of the Ekstremsportveko  – the Extreme Sport Week – which marked its 20th anniversary will be one to remember. Organized every year in the the City of Voss in Norway at the end of June and early July, it is probably the biggest outdoor festival in Europe; it is for sure the one that gathers the most talents on the Outdoor Scene. It is also a festival that puts kayaking in the center place… Enjoy this year’s best of video.

Editor: Morten Øvreås

Head of Today’s Video: Ingrid Spildo
Photograph/editor: Anita Jonsterhaug Vedå, Martin Vadet, Morten Øvreås, Adrien Nisan (Shams), Stefan David Witts, Vegard Vedaa, Tore Åfar, Marte Bergset, Christian André Pettersen, Esaja Schtekman, Atle Reimmereit, Ali Nas, Thomas Westnes, André Eriksen, Dagfinn Graneng, Thomas Grillere, Ole Jørgen Troøyen, Jorge Atramiz, Dustin Miller, Joe Rea-Dickins, Øivind Fykse Engelschiøn, Synne Aasheim Haga, Håkon Mæland, Emilie Aabakken, Øivind Aabye, Eivind Nervik Lea, Adrian Mattern, Bren Orton.

Drone:
Rotorlift (Terje Beck, Kristian Bakken, Steffen Bunæs, Tom-Steinar Johansen, Even Hjartholm).
Atle Vasbotn Remmereit (Oclin AS)
Jarle Lervik (Nordic Aerials)

Musikk:
extrememusic.com

Fallout – James Everingham
Down – Reff
Blue – Stine Mako
Omao – Stuck in North
Bancali – Fire
Breathless – Sturla Myklebost
Bancali – Hostage

A huge thanks to everyone that participated in the making of Today´s Video!
See you next year!

 

Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine

Tags: , , , , , , , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑




  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 62 – SUMMER 2017

    Current Issue