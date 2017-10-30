facebook_pixel

Idaho Main Salmon

The river named ‘The river of no return’ is truly spectacular. Huck Idaho was one amazing trip, flying into Salmon and paddling the Main Salmon is truly a fantastic section of whitewater. Wave trains for days, the scenery is jaw dropping, you can not get a better destination for a whitewater trip. It is understandable why this place is named one of the top ten rivers to paddle in the world. Here is a sample of our Expedition to the Main Salmon River Idaho with over 20 kids, we believe one of the biggest group of kids paddling on the river at one time. What a life changing trip for these shredders.

By: Jez Jezz

