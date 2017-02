How to: The Kayak Roll Part 2 of 3: Pool Practice Without Paddle

There are many ways to teach the Kayak Roll, aka the Esquimo Roll. The folks from the Glenmore Lodge in the UK come here with this instructional serie with a very clear and efficient technique. All the steps are clearly explained, what to do, and not to do… This is The Kayak Roll Part 1of 3: the pool practice without paddle.

