facebook_pixel

Published on juin 7th, 2017 | by Kayak Session

http://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttp://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

How High ep.2 – SAP Falls

‘How High » is a serie of videos produced by the Quebec Connection crew; Their plan is to see how high they can run some of their favorite runs, when the snow melts and brings the river to flood stage. This one brings you a couple weeks back when the crew rallied to SAP Falls for an #afterworksend

Paddlers: Billy Thibault, Raphael Boudreault, Mike Roy, Chris Loughran, François Savard,  Charles Arseneault and Emrick Blanchette.

By: Quebec Connection/ Emerick Blanchette.

Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑




  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 62 – SUMMER 2017

    Current Issue