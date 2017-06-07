How High ep.2 – SAP Falls

‘How High » is a serie of videos produced by the Quebec Connection crew; Their plan is to see how high they can run some of their favorite runs, when the snow melts and brings the river to flood stage. This one brings you a couple weeks back when the crew rallied to SAP Falls for an #afterworksend

Paddlers: Billy Thibault, Raphael Boudreault, Mike Roy, Chris Loughran, François Savard, Charles Arseneault and Emrick Blanchette.

By: Quebec Connection/ Emerick Blanchette.