Home of the Viking – Senders in Norway

Norway has been known as a kayaking Mecca for decades. The countries whitewater was explored, pioneered and descended by a dedicated crew of local and international kayakers. They recorded their exploits in a book and passed down their knowledge to the next generation. In the summer of 2017 the Send crew embarked on a Norwegian odyssey with the aim to push hard and progress on some of the biggest and best sections of whitewater in the world.

Despite how epic the classic sections are, there is still so much left to be found in Norway and their trip cultivated in one final descent of the infamous “Megatron” rapid.