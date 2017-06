Hidup Sempurna – Waveski Indonesia

Sick Waveski surfing movie! Follow french riders Océane Lucas, Clément Guilbert & Virgile Humbert on a Indo mission this past Spring. Huge aerials, sicks barrels and superb lifestyle footage. Those guys scored big time! .

Filmed in Indonesia, May 2017.

Video edited by An Pajou and Virgile Humbert.