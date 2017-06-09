Events
by Kayak Session
Gopro Mountain Games 2017 – Day1 Homestake Creek Race Photo Report
Today took place the Homestake Creek ! Despite low water levels the race quite spectacular and brought a lot of entertainment to the spectators under the Colorado sun.
Fierce battles took place in both men and women class, with leaders changing all the time in between rounds, but in the end, Dane Jackson (Usa) took the win, followed by Gerd Serrasolses (Spain). Nick Troutman (Canada) complete the podium (full results below).
In the women’s class, Nouria Newman (France) took gold, followed by Adrian Levknecht (Usa) and Sage Donnelly (Usa) in third.
> Check the 2017 Homestake Creek race Full Results
©kayaksession.com/Steph Pion
DJ making sure sweet tunes are floating around ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
Homestake Creek race 2017 TOP 3 ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
Alec Voohrees ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
Adrienne Levknecht ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
The Dre – Andre Spinno Smith charging down ©kayaksession.com/Steph Pion
Jordan Poffenberger paddling a C1 ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
Aniol Serrasolses and Aaron Mann ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
Alec Voohrees ©kayaksession.com/Steph Pion
Young fans ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
EJ Jackson ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
You gotta sometime re-focus on the essential ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
©kayaksession.com/Steph Pion
Gerd Serrasolses ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
Mat Dumoulin ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
EJ Jackson ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
Nouria Newman ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
Safety Crew getting love too ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
Rafa Ortiz ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com
