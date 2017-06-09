facebook_pixel

Published on juin 9th, 2017

Gopro Mountain Games 2017 – Day1 Homestake Creek Race Photo Report

Today took place the Homestake Creek ! Despite low water levels the race quite spectacular and brought a lot of entertainment to the spectators under the Colorado sun.
Fierce battles took place in both men and women class, with leaders changing all the time in between rounds, but in the end, Dane Jackson (Usa) took the win, followed by Gerd Serrasolses (Spain). Nick Troutman (Canada) complete the podium (full results below).
In the women’s class, Nouria Newman (France) took gold, followed by Adrian Levknecht (Usa) and Sage Donnelly (Usa) in third.

> Check the 2017 Homestake Creek race Full Results

©kayaksession.com/Steph Pion

DJ making sure sweet tunes are floating around ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

Homestake Creek race 2017 TOP 3 ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

Alec Voohrees ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

Adrienne Levknecht ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

The Dre – Andre Spinno Smith charging down ©kayaksession.com/Steph Pion

Jordan Poffenberger paddling a C1 ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

Aniol Serrasolses and Aaron Mann ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

Alec Voohrees ©kayaksession.com/Steph Pion

Young fans ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

EJ Jackson ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

You gotta sometime re-focus on the essential ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

©kayaksession.com/Steph Pion

Gerd Serrasolses ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

 

Mat Dumoulin ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

EJ Jackson ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

Nouria Newman ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

Safety Crew getting love too ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

Rafa Ortiz ©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

©Dan Davis/kayaksession.com

