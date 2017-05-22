Gear Spotlight – LiquidLogic New Creek Boat: DELTA V

LiquidLogic kayaks introduces a new creek boat – the DELTA V – designed by whitewater legend Pat Keller. Here is the presentation of this new model, what this boat is supposed to be and do, not a review though as we did not test it yet.



Pat Kellers dream creek boat – The DELTA V

The name Delta V (del·ta vee) literally means « change in velocity ». It is a measure of the impulse that is needed to perform a maneuver such as launch from, or landing on a planet or moon, or in-space orbital maneuver.

The goal of this design was to create a creek boat that would instill confidence and inspire paddlers in any situation. Using a combination of soft edges, a shorter hull platform, and the nimble, intuitive feel of the Braaap influenced kick rocker, the Delta V makes difficult maneuvers seem effortless and everyday rapids more fun. Simply put, this creek boat will have entry level paddlers falling in love with it and top paddlers choosing it every time they are pushing their boundaries. The Delta V also features a unique stern “Turbo Booster” design which accelerates the kayak forward when engaged after a drop.

No kayak has included a turbo booster in this fashion, and once you get used to the way it works and how to get it to load, you’ll find that this new feature adds a whole new level of performance to the kayaking industry. Line it up, load it correctly and feel the change in velocity of the new Delta V! » Pat Keller

The Liquidlogic Delta V is about to launch, land, and orbit on a river near you.

Features include;

Center-line deck peak provides directional locking when resurfacing.

Braaap style bow rocker for smooth maneuvering.

Slalom kayak influenced kick rocker for controlled speed and agility.

Tried and true displacement hull lineage directly from the Jefe Series. Finding the right seat placement for your center of gravity will allow you to spin on a dime and hold your speed.

Stern booster features are optimized for impulse without adverse affects.

Side edge in the bow to provide ample foot room for comfort all day on the water.

DELTA V Specs

Length 8′ 6″ / 259 CM , Width 27″ / 69 CM,

Cockpit Length 34.5″ / 87.6 CM,Cockpit Width 21″ / 53 CM,

Weight 49 LBS / 22 KGN, Volume 88 GAL / 333 L

Paddler Weight 150-250 LBS 68-113 KG

>>>More info go to Liquidlogic’s DELTA V webpage