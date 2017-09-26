facebook_pixel

Gauley Fest 2017

It’s the Thursday after Gauley Fest, and for many of us that means the post-Gauley depression has hit hard. Another year in the books where friends came to the mighty Gauley River to gather together, eat tacos, dance all night, party at pillow and run one of the crown jewels of the east. Now that it’s over, all that’s left are the memories and the anticipation of next year. To help ease the pain, here are some motion memories to sooth the soul. Until next year my friends.

By: Wookscat (Music: Wilderado – Morning Light)

