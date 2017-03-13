Published on mars 13th, 2017 | by Kayak Session

Futaleufu Top to Bottom – Gopro Edit

Time, Its the one thing we will never get enough of. Often I find myself trying to hold onto a moment or feeling for as long as possible. I believe this is very relatable for everybody. I’m very thankful for my time spent in Futa. Futaleufú River is widely considered to be one of greatest whitewater runs. Its hard to explain the full beauty and excellence of this valley. Heres my Gopro edit of the run, has a little bit of everything in there!

By: Andrew Morrissey


