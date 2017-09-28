facebook_pixel

First Descent of Inya river, Altai (Russia)

It’s difficult to find un-run rivers for first descents in the Altai Mountains in Russia.  In this bears area, Kirill kosogorov and crew made a hard 20 kilometers  hike, with loaded boats on their back. The Inya river starts from a lake near the Russian/Kazahstan border. On upper section the crew found great class V rapids with some waterfalls. Everybody enjoyed this first D, but no-one wants to return…

By: Kirill Kosogorov

