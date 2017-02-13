First Descent, Cascada del Armadillo, Ecuador

Watch Abe Herrera run the First Descent of Cascada del Armadillo in Ecuador. Heavy rains during the beginning of the winter on the western slopes of Ecuador brought enough water for this hidden beauty. Cascada del Armadillo is a perfect park and huck addition to the list of treats on this side of the mountains of Ecuador. The Santo Domingo area is totally underrated and offers a lot of quality whitewater!

by: Abe Herrera



