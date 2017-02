Evan Garcia 28th Birthday Celebration Hucking Week

Evan « EG » Garcia is turning 28, and take the opportunity to celebrate with his bros, hucking anything that’s flowing in this month of February 2017 in the PNW. More to come… Featuring Galen F Volckhausen, David Fusilli, Will Pruett, James Shimizu, Kyle Hull, Colin Hunt, Rush K Sturges