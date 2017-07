Epic on Eagle Creek (Entry#30 Carnage for All 2017)

Watch Danny O’Brien and crew on an epic down Eagle Creek; swim in a cave above a siphon for his friend Pete (45 min to get the paddler out…), boat in strainer, lost paddle for Danny, portage on an instable landslide…But everything went great at the end…

By: Danny O’Brien From: Usa

