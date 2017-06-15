Ekstremsportveko 2017 June 25/ July 2nd – the 20th Anniversary Edition

Voss the adventure tourism capital of Norway is celebrating this year the 20th anniversary of the Ekstremsportveko – The Extreme Sports Week.

Voss is drenched in some nice spring weather… Yes it’s June and we do not lie about how shit the weather is there. Consider a vacation in Disney World Florida if you like sun and adventure without risk. But if you do like kayaking, extreme sports and wild parties this might be for you.

New this year, the Holy Diver Giant Slalom. Basically it is what it’s called. A giant slalom over two waterfalls and the lines will be rather random.

New this year! The local paddlers in Voss decided to step it up a little bit this years by adding another competition to the usual event list (Head 2 Head competition, the Brandseth Downhill or the Team Race). Its called The Holy Diver Giant Slalom. Basically it is what it's called. A giant slalom over two waterfalls and the lines will be rather random. The crowd will definitely not be there to see paddler's succeed, but photographers and filmmakers will be plenty to capture the cation and will be both showing the same evening on a giant screen back in town, but also on kayak session websites and social media accounts.

Back to Voss. The young huckster dirt bags who exclusively run 30foot + waterfalls are already in town squatting in parking lots and taking full advantage of the Norwegian recreation act (you can camp anywhere in Norway by law…). Yet they seem off the radar paddling as many runs as they can, until Veko fires off and the drones head to the skys.

To finish this little announcement we got told to tell everybody who comes to Voss to respect the landowners will and ask for permissions. Please behave like good kayakers. Just roll in style and when the cops rock up pretend noting happened…

