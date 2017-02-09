Dickies Teams Up with Eric Jackson, World Champion Kayaker

Dickies, the world’s leading performance workwear brand that has long been known for its durability, is teaming up with Eric Jackson, four-time world champion freestyle kayaker, professional fisherman and founder of Jackson Kayak. With this partnership, Dickies will sponsor Jackson’s fishing and kayaking competitions beginning with the Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Tournament at Lake Guntersville, Ala. on Feb. 2. Additionally, Jackson and his employees at Jackson Kayak will wear and test Dickies performance products during their work in the factory as well as during their outdoor adventures.

Known as one of freestyle kayaking’s pioneer paddlers, Jackson continues to be front and center during competitions, often seen wearing his signature red Dickies coveralls and sharing his adventures and stunts on social media. “I work hard and play hard, and spend my time with people who do the same,” says Eric Jackson. “Dickies clothes are for those that push themselves to the limit, and I appreciate that they work just as hard as I do. You can find me nearly everywhere in Dickies—on the water competing in the FLW Bass Tour, working at Jackson Kayak and at home spending time with our family.”

Dickies is honored that Jackson has selected Dickies as his apparel brand of choice. His honest, hardworking approach to life both on the water and at the factory makes him an ideal Dickies brand ambassador, particularly as Dickies plans to bring some of its new work-to-outdoor products to the forefront in spring 2018.

