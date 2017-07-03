facebook_pixel

Published on juillet 3rd, 2017 | by Kayak Session

http://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttp://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

Devils Postpile: Middle Fork of the San Joaquin (Entry#16 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

It has been difficult to put into words how beautiful, secluded, and raw this section of river lends it be. Massive gorge walls locked you in with limited options, either through the gorge or a considerable amount of time up and over a California granite dome. Finishing off the summer with Devils Postpile section of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin was an experience of a life time and I definitely cannot wait to get back! Many thanks to Taylor H. Cofer and Chris Korbulic for the additional footage.
By: Dylan McKinney From: Usa

> Watch More Short Film Awards Entries

Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine

Tags: , , , , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑




  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 62 – SUMMER 2017

    Current Issue