Devils Postpile: Middle Fork of the San Joaquin (Entry#16 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

It has been difficult to put into words how beautiful, secluded, and raw this section of river lends it be. Massive gorge walls locked you in with limited options, either through the gorge or a considerable amount of time up and over a California granite dome. Finishing off the summer with Devils Postpile section of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin was an experience of a life time and I definitely cannot wait to get back! Many thanks to Taylor H. Cofer and Chris Korbulic for the additional footage.

By: Dylan McKinney From: Usa

> Watch More Short Film Awards Entries