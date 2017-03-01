VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Dan West, a Kayaker in US Congress?

This is not your average kayaking video! Seal launching off the snowy banks of the Clark’s Fork River outside of Missoula, Montana, Dan West, a former student and teacher at World Class Kayak Academy, turns his paddling into a unique political campaign video.

With Montana’s current US representative (Ryan Zinke) moving on to become Trump’s Secretary of the Interior, Dan is looking to be the Democratic candidate in the race to fill that House of Representatives seat. The election will take place in the next couple of months, with parties choosing their candidates as soon as next week.

Dan spent the past five years working on Capitol Hill: first as a staffer for former Montana Senator Max Baucus, then for former Colorado Senator Mark Udall, and most recently he’s worked as a Capitol Hill political appointee for NASA under the Obama Administration.

The uncertain fate of public lands in the US is a crucial topic this year for kayakers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Dan is determined to fight to keep these public lands in public hands, to protect other values and wild spaces that paddlers hold dear. Check out his website to support or donate: https://www.danwestformontana.com/



