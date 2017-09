Clean Teeth Clean Lines – (Entry#24 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

When paddling on one of the worlds most famous whitewater run, the Ottawa river in Canada, you want to look good… and to look good you need clean lines. The new generation of upcoming paddlers knows that, and they also know that in order to get clean lines, one has to clean its teeth.

By: Aleksei Mzhachev From: Ireland.

