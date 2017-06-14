CKS PaddleFest: Wild & Free Tour Nicholas Troutman

Our ‘Wild & Free Tour’ continues on to the Colorado Tour with our first stop being the CKS PaddleFest. It was another incredible weekend filled with freestyle, racing, podium finishes, and lots of fun and friends. Though for me the highlight was getting to race the Milk Run with my son Tucker in his first ever ’Race to the Grill’.

By: Nick Troutman

Nick Troutman, Emily Jackson and family are on the road again. Nick and Em’ will be touring the Us and Canada, going to pretty much every single events this spring and summer and off course following the best flows in between. We are stoked at Kayak session to be partnering with those guys. So expect some rad contents in the next weeks live from the river bank!