Charging Arc – (Entry#22 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

Find the seam of the fold, and you’re in. Path finding of a water warrior, with Jim Snyder.

Fascination Alley, Cheat River Narrows, West Virginia.

A Charging Arc is the observer’s path through the water in relation to everything else.

« The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious.

It is the source of all true art and science.”

~Albert Einstein

By: Gabe DeWitt From: Usa

Music by Rising Appalachia – Sunu (Human Experience Remix)