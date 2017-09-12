facebook_pixel

Charging Arc – (Entry#22 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

Find the seam of the fold, and you’re in. Path finding of a water warrior, with Jim Snyder.
Fascination Alley, Cheat River Narrows, West Virginia.

A Charging Arc is the observer’s path through the water in relation to everything else.

« The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious.
It is the source of all true art and science.”
~Albert Einstein

By: Gabe DeWitt  From: Usa
Music by Rising Appalachia – Sunu (Human Experience Remix)

