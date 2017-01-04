Chad Christopher 2016 Highlight Reel

It’s the beginning of a new year already, with that brings new excitement and planning. 2016 was amazing, In May I was able to travel to the Pacific Northwest with my amazing wife Martha. And then in September I was able to travel to NY, Ontario and Quebec with some fellow Knoxville paddlers. Here is a rushed edit from all of our 2016 kayaking in Washington State, Oregon, Idaho, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, New York, Ontario and Quebec.

By: Chad Christopher



