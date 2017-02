Cayoosh Creek – BC, Canada

Kayaking a gorgeous section of Cayoosh Creek just outside of Lillooet in July 2016. It is mainly a class IV section but the biggest rapid in the middle of the run is very dangerous and no easier nor any less dangerous to portage than to paddle.

Paddlers: Andraz Krpič, Martijn Van Der Broeke, David Graham (Big Wave Hippie Dave), Ethan Shea Begley