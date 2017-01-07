Car Park of Dreams – Kaituna River

For the past couple years, I have heard about the Kaituna river. How it is a great training ground and how its just an amazing river. Showing up and spending time there, I came to realize that yes, the river is amazing. But even more awesome is the small community of boaters living at the take out. Day in and out, waking up and paddling together. Living in this weird, wonderfully strange community. A magical place where the hour or the day is irrelevant. A place where swimming the river or number of laps down is the only relevant thing from day to day.

Filmed and Edited by Caleb Roberts



