Burn Down BC

British Columbia is burning down, the rivers are high and everything is covered on a thick cape of smoke. You can see it, feel it, even taste it, but nothing would stop us from running some of the best, most quality and amazing whitewater in Canada. From the short and continous rapids of the Cheakamus River, to the drops of the Callaghan Creek, and the steepness of the Pemberton waterfall, the last Notorious Media Tent video has it all.

By: Santiago Sandoval/ Notorious Media Tent