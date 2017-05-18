Big Wave Competition in Quebec – Défi des Grandes Rivières 2017

Check out a cool video recap of the Défi des Grandes Rivières 2017 held on Pillars wave, on the Ashuapmushuan river, near de Saint-Félicien.

Riders: Benny Marr // Devyn Scott // Paul Palmer // Bren Orton // Dane Jackson // Kalob Grady // Hal Monkman // Louis-Philippe Rivest // Nick Beavis // Tom Dollél // David Silk // Arthur Paulus // Luke Pomeroy // Seth Ashworth // Jérôme Ouellet // Jérôme Ouellet // Simon Gauthier // P-l Dufour // Sebastien Clermont //

Nouria Newman // Brooke Hess // Mandy Chan

Media Team: Wally’s Photography // Yannick Limary / Filmmakerary // Jeremy Audet // Mattew Julien Photography // FeatherWeight // Flow Motion Aerials // @genevieve brassard // Kalob Grady // Sebastien Groleau //

Earth Veins // Airborn Athletics // freestyleriverboarding

Edit: Jeremy Audet