Big Timber Crick Race 2017

At high noon on July 1st, deep in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, kayakers converge above « The Pinch » for one of the steepest and fastest creek races in the country. Enjoy the ensuing chaos that is The Big Timber Creek Race. Huge thanks to Beartooth Paddlers Society, Nate Winning, and Dave Schroeder for organizing a killer event and congrats to the legend Tyler Bradt for bringing home the win and ceremonial axe.

By: Wes Mc Cue