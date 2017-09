BC BUDS – (Entry#25 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

BC always manages to provide the goods. In this Video we managed to bag ourselves a first descent in Wells Grey Park and also ran some ultimate Clearwater/Whistler/Squamish classics!

Check it out.

By: Scotty Hall/Liquid Light From: Tasmania/ Australia

