Backwards and Upside Down on the Taurach, Austria (Entry#34 Carnage for All 2017)

Watch Stefan Schornsteiner missing his line and being forced to run a slide backwards and upside down on an un-named drop on the Taurach river in Austria. Ouch!…

Rapid name: Unnamed Slide/Drop

River name: Taurach

Kayakers: Stefan Schornsteiner

Behind the camera: Robert Machacek / Stefan Schornsteiner

>>>Watch More Carnage Kayaking Videos