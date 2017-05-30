Aniol Serrasolses – Swims Wall rapid, Wenatchee River (Entry#26 Carnage for All 2017)

Had the weirdest thing happen to me yesterday in the Wall rapid, Wenatchee river. Got over confident on a line and took a surf on a big size ledge hole. Getting out of it was so violent that it pulled me all the way out off my seat. My right knee caused the skirt to blew on the side… Tried a ton of rolls , didn’t work. Tried to take some time to close that skirt and get myself back inside the seat but nada…

In the end, one of the holes ripped me out just as I was going to swim… Point is, the river is boss. Will always be. We are powerless in big water…. so do your very best to stay in your boat. I am going to start carrying some flotation device cause I am done with getting destroyed underwater, got some good ideas already. Will let you know soon !!! #nevergiveup 🙂

Paddlers: Aniol Serrasolses

Edit: Aniol Serrasolses

River: Wall rapid, Wenatchee river

Drone footage: @Open range studios