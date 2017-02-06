Andrew Morrissey South America Highlights

Its been a long ride with many ups and downs but in the end I’m beyond stoked with the outcome. 34 new rivers, 10 first descents, and many new lifelong friends. South America has provided the experience of a lifetime, I’ll be forever grateful and glad for all the long hours of work that paid for this adventure. From the jungles of Brazil to the deserts of northern Chile then South down the country to deep Patagonia. Covering roughly 25000 Kilometers that were mostly on bumpy dirt roads. The struggles were definitely outweighed by triumphs. Here it is, a short highlight reel of my adventure, enjoy!

By: Andrew Morrisey



