A Wet State #126: JK Antix Testing on Crooked Fork

After two days in my new Antix, I wanted to see how it handled in harder whitewater. So Last night after work, Jim Janney and I headed to Crooked Fork.

Note to self… if you have only done a run once and it was at least 2 ft lower, realize things may look different and don’t drop a waterfall in the wrong spot.

Overall, I thought the boat was great fun. Held the lines great and boofed great. To compensate for my heavy weight currently, I moved the seat forward a smidge which you could see resulted in less than stellar stern squirts. And even then I had to actively ensure I was leaning forward as I hit all holes. But that is to be expected. I can’t wait to use this boat more!

Gauge was reading 6.7′ and rising fast when we put on. The flow was a little higher than the reading due to accumulation. It was 8.05′ when we went back to put-in at the end.

By: Dan Brasuel/A wet state



