A Wet State #124: New Zealand 2016 & 2017 Part 3 – Heli Rides on the South Island

After being grounded due to bad weather, we finally got a good stint of stable (enough) weather and we made our plans to fly into two rivers. The next two days were some of the prettiest and most challenging rivers we did in New Zealand. Featuring the Arahura and the Perth.

By: Dan Brasuel / A Wet State

>>>Watch A wet state in NZ Episode 1

>>>Watch A wet state in NZ Episode 2



