A Return to Nepal – Episode 3: The Humla Karnarli (part1)

Luke Partridge and Jamie Greenhalgh return to one of their favourite White water kayaking destinations on the planet, Nepal. This time with a big objective in mind, the mighty Humla Karnarli! Follow this series of episodes as they prepare for their expedition and tag along on some of the best whitewater in the world!

The time has come to head to this seasons main objective!

Me and Jamie Greenhalgh are now been joined by our final team member David Doyle.

After a series of unfortunate events, few false starts due to cancelled flights, and being refused entry to a cinema due to having sipped a small beer (don’t ask) we finally arrived in Simikot, the put on for the Humla section, only to be thwarted once again!

Although we had checked with multiple organisations before leaving Kathmandhu and been informed that permits for kayaking wouldn’t be required, we arrived and were briefly taken into police custody and told that in fact, they were a requirement to enter this region.

Thankfully, our delay had caused an overlap with a team including Darren Clarkson-king, who, using his many contacts built over decades of kayaking in the region, managed to get both teams on our way.

The boats were loaded with over a weeks worth of food and equipment making them heavy and harder to handle in the water. Not to mention incredibly heavy for the two large portages we made on the first day!

>>>Watch The Humla Karnarli (part2)

Big thanks as always to: Pyranha Kayaks



