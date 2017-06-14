A Corsican Escape – (Entry#10 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

Jonas le Morvan and friends share here a sweet segment of their trip to Corsica this past Spring. Despite a super low water year, they managed to paddle a few runs like the classics that are the Travo, and the Fium Orbo. Corsica is an exceptional destination, be it for kayaking, sightseeing, canyoning, biking and anything outdoor; it is called the Island of Beauty for good reasons…

By: Jonas le Morvan From: France

