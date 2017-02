3 Rivers in One Descent – Tuakopai into Mangakarengorengo into Wairoa River (NZ)

Awesome edit on a run in the North Island of New Zealand. 3 rivers in one descent… the crew started on the Tuakopai River that flows into the Mangakarengorengo River which ends in the Wairoa River. Fabulous day! Unfortunately only runnable after heavy rains… but which makes it even more special…

By Meat Piles Productions