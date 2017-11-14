2nd Annual Tallulah Race (Video report + full results)

Video recap of the 2nd Annual Tallulah Race.

Special thanks to Sarah Ruhlen, Jake Cooper, Nick Walsh, and Jack Orr with the media team. (Everyone crushed it!)

And a huge round of applause to all of the organizers and volunteers, the event went off perfectly and there were lots of hours behind the scenes.

Already looking forward to next year!

By: Chad Christopher/ Get Outside Prod.

Full Results