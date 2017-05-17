2017 Valsesia River Festival (Italy) – May 19-21st

Coming up this weekend in Italy folks, the 2017 Valsesia River Festival (Italy) – May 19-21st organized by Gene17

With hot and sunny days all week, it’s been rising levels throughout Valsesia. Italy’s prime creeking location is a plumb right now. Prime conditions await this weekend Valsesia River Festival with Gene17Kayaking. A spring gathering event, with coaching clinics and movie night on Friday. Plus a team race down the Alpin Sprint, a fine Class IV boulder garden run. And DJ Ciano hits some highlights for a feet stomping Saturday night at il Gatto e la Volpe Camping in Campertogno, Italy.

A white water kayaking festival in Valsesia, with races, group descents, clinics, films & more, read more at http:// valsesiariverfestival.com/

Check out the location



After years of going to Valsesia, introducing paddlers from all over the world to the steep creeking delights of this prefect slice of Piemonte in Italy, Gene17kayaking will host this great white water paddling festival. This 19/21 May 2017 we’ll be in Valsesia River Festival, situated at the Campsite of il Gatto & la Volpe in Campertogno.

White Water Kayaking is full of choice, and at this festival you’ll have lots to choose from. The Valsesia River Festival is for all White Water Paddlers, with open races with competitive classes, accessible Steep Creeking Clinics, and to top it all off, some great evening entertainment.

We’ll have Gene17Kayaking’s leading lights to guide, coach and inspire paddlers.

All prizes & awards on Saturday night at the Party

Here is our program:

Friday

1800 – Registration in Campertogno

2100 – Movie Night at il Gatto e la Volpe

Saturday

0800 – Registration in Campertogno

1000 – Sesia Alpin Sprint Team Round on the Sesia Alpin Sprint

1400 – Sesia Alpin Sprint Individual Round on the Sesia Alpin Sprint

1700 – Sweet Rumble BoaterX Finals – Campertogno

1930 – Palm Throwbag Olympics – il Gatto e la Volpe in Campertogno

2200 – Party & Prizes il Gatto e la Volpe in Campertogno

Sunday

Day time – Coaching Clinics

1600 – Close of Festival & Prizes at Campertogno

The Festival Pass will includes:

Entry to Competitions

Entry to the Friday Night Movie Night

Entry to the Saturday Night Party

The FULL Pass will include:

Everything in the Festival Pass

1 Day’s Coaching with Gene17

Find out more at http:// www.valsesiariverfestival.c om/