2017 Valsesia River Festival (Italy) – May 19-21st
Coming up this weekend in Italy folks, the 2017 Valsesia River Festival (Italy) – May 19-21st organized by Gene17
With hot and sunny days all week, it’s been rising levels throughout Valsesia. Italy’s prime creeking location is a plumb right now. Prime conditions await this weekend Valsesia River Festival with Gene17Kayaking. A spring gathering event, with coaching clinics and movie night on Friday. Plus a team race down the Alpin Sprint, a fine Class IV boulder garden run. And DJ Ciano hits some highlights for a feet stomping Saturday night at il Gatto e la Volpe Camping in Campertogno, Italy.
A white water kayaking festival in Valsesia, with races, group descents, clinics, films & more
Check out the location
After years of going to Valsesia, introducing paddlers from all over the world to the steep creeking delights of this prefect slice of Piemonte in Italy, Gene17kayaking will host this great white water paddling festival. This 19/21 May 2017 we’ll be in Valsesia River Festival, situated at the Campsite of il Gatto & la Volpe in Campertogno.
White Water Kayaking is full of choice, and at this festival you’ll have lots to choose from. The Valsesia River Festival is for all White Water Paddlers, with open races with competitive classes, accessible Steep Creeking Clinics, and to top it all off, some great evening entertainment.
We’ll have Gene17Kayaking’s leading lights to guide, coach and inspire paddlers.
All prizes & awards on Saturday night at the Party
Here is our program:
Friday
1800 – Registration in Campertogno
2100 – Movie Night at il Gatto e la Volpe
Saturday
0800 – Registration in Campertogno
1000 – Sesia Alpin Sprint Team Round on the Sesia Alpin Sprint
1400 – Sesia Alpin Sprint Individual Round on the Sesia Alpin Sprint
1700 – Sweet Rumble BoaterX Finals – Campertogno
1930 – Palm Throwbag Olympics – il Gatto e la Volpe in Campertogno
2200 – Party & Prizes il Gatto e la Volpe in Campertogno
Sunday
Day time – Coaching Clinics
1600 – Close of Festival & Prizes at Campertogno
The Festival Pass will includes:
Entry to Competitions
Entry to the Friday Night Movie Night
Entry to the Saturday Night Party
The FULL Pass will include:
Everything in the Festival Pass
1 Day’s Coaching with Gene17
Find out more