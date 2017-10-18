2017 Ocoee Race in support of Team River Runner

Highlight video produced for the 2017 Ocoee Race in Tennessee . 100% of the proceeds of this race go to Team River Runner which mission is getting veterans into whitewater to help with PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder). Let’s spread this across multiple channels, we raised almost $5,000 to help get more veterans paddling.

by: Chad Christopher/Get Outside Production

>Watch Team River Runner actions here