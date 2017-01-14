2017 Nile River Festival (Jan 26-29th)

We are proud at Kayak Session to be this year again the media partner of the The Nile River Festival, sponsored by Nile breweries and Mohan’s Oysterbay drinks Ltd

The event is two weeks away (26-29th January 2017) so it is time to get you updated with what is going on the bank of the mighty White Nile.

So it is that time of the year, some of the best boaters from all around the world are heading there to test their skills and compete on the big waters of the world’s longest river. Warm water, cold beer, wild parties and epic competitions are waiting for those who find their way to this year’s festival! For those who can’t make it, don’t worry, we will keep you updated before, during and after the event!

Event Schedule

– Thursday 26th – Big Air Ramp competition at @Nile River Explorers

– Friday 27th – Endurance race on 35 km long track down the river ending with party, bonfire and slow roast pig spit at @Hairy Lemon

– Saturday 28th – Nile Special Freestyle. Progressive scoring system and a world class wave allowing competitors to show some of the biggest freestyle tricks. Likely the biggest party that has ever happened at @Nile River Explorers, which is saying something!

– Sunday 29th – Hendri Coetzee Itanda Falls Memorial Race – The competition gets bigger and better each day finally concluding with one of the most extreme paddling competitions on the planet! Head to head races and down river style in the final makes for epic spectator sport, and heart stopping competition!

Nile River Festival’s aims to celebrate and showcase the big rapids and perfect waves of the White Nile, and to bring together the communities who connect with the river… kayakers from all over the world, people who live near the river, and those that work on the river. Fifteen years on from the first ever Nile River Festival, it is well established, and gets bigger and bigger attracting more paddlers and spectators each year. Five hundred people made it to last years Saturday night party for live music and epic jelly wrestling! Last year Yusuf Basiwaldra took the crown of King of the Nile ahead of Bren Orton and Sam Ward. All of those guys, and plenty more, will be battling for the win again this year, who is going to come out on top? Super high flows at the moment make it all the more exciting!

Stay tuned with all of the event Social Media channels, as those guys are going to provide you LIVE UPDATES from everything that will be happening at NILE RIVER FESTIVAL 2017, and we are proud to be providing the same here at kayak Session! Stay Tuned!

Festival Info: http://kayakthenile.com/nile-river-festival-2017/



