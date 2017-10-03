2017 Machu Pichu Kayak Festival, Nov. 3-5th – Cusco Peru.

We are proud at Kayak Session to be associated with the 2017 Machu Pichu Kayak Festival, that will take place from Nov. 3rd the Nov. 5th, on the Rio Vilcanota near Cusco in Peru.

The sacred rivers of Peru will test kayakers once more while they explore the white water surrounding one of the Wonders of the World at the second edition of the Machu Picchu Kayak Fest.

On November 3rd, 4th and 5th, this kayak competition will once again fill the streets of Santa Teresa town with color as kayakers celebrate the sport and immaculate scenery of South America.

Participants will paddle the Vilcanota River, located near the Incas citadel in Cusco, Peru. With sections ranging from Class II to V Plus, the downriver, boater cross, slalom and SUP races will bode well for kayakers of any level.

The Machu Picchu Kayak Fest aims to promote Peru as an international destination for kayaking as well as inspire Peruvian youth to pursue the sport, involving them with the global white water community. The festival also promotes river conservation, while providing support to the local community of Santa Teresa.

Thanks to high demand the all-inclusive package for the festival has returned. For $80 USD, kayakers will receive transportation facilities, camping accommodations in the Colcamayo Hot Springs, feast on delicious Peruvian meals, access to all races and party among other benefits.

To sign up or volunteer, please check out machupicchukayakfest.com Early registration provides free round trip transportation from Cusco city to the event (kayak included).