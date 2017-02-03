2017 Indus River Expedition – Pakistan (Trailer)

In November 2016, fresh from winning the extreme kayaking world title, Spaniard Aniol Serrasolses, New Zealander Mike Dawson and Irish filmmaker Ciarán Heurteau headed to Pakistan to attempt a descent of the fabled Rondu Gorge. Hidden behind a wall of political & security factors meant it had been 8 years since the last expedition, lead by American Ben Stooksberry, ventured into the gorge. Since then Pakistan’s perceived reputation off the water had stopped any planned trips into the North Pakistan state of Gilgit Baltistan in their tracks.

Follow Aniol, Mike and Ciarán as they make their way down the Indus river.

Full article in the Spring 2017 Edition of Kayak Session mag (KS#61) out mid March.

Full length movie also released mid march 2017.

Produced by: Twelve Productions, Kiwi Creations, Serrasolses Bros Productions

Directed and Filmed by: Ciarán Heurteau www.ciaranheurteau.com

Additional Cinematography by : Mike Dawson www.mikedawson.co.nz & Aniol Serrasolses www.facebook.com/aniol1serrasolses

Featuring: Tajammul Hussain (Guide) & Dildar (Driver)

Music: Armand Amar – Faces , Zes – Do It Again



