2017 ICF Slalom World Championships (Pau, France) – DAY4, MEN K1 FINALS RESULTS

Congrats to Ondrej Tunka for taking the World Champion title in the K1 Men class today in Pau.

Rank Bib Name Nat. Pen. Total Behind Q
1 11 Ondrej TUNKA CZE 0 91.84 0.00
2 1 Vit PRINDIS CZE 0 91.86 +0.02
3 3 Peter KAUZER SLO 2 92.13 +0.29
4 6 Sebastian SCHUBERT GER 0 92.37 +0.53
5 19 Boris NEVEU FRA 0 92.51 +0.67
6 17 Joseph CLARKE GBR 0 93.34 +1.50
7 31 Mike DAWSON NZL 2 98.80 +6.96
8 15 Lucien DELFOUR AUS 50 143.26 +51.42
9 30 Martin SRABOTNIK SLO 54 145.76 +53.92
10 10 Alexander GRIMM GER 54 150.06 +58.22
