Slalom
2017 ICF Slalom World Championships (Pau, France) – DAY4, MEN K1 FINALS RESULTS
Congrats to Ondrej Tunka for taking the World Champion title in the K1 Men class today in Pau.
Watch the finals Replay Here >
|Rank
|Bib
|Name
|Nat.
|Pen.
|Total
|Behind
|Q
|1
|11
|Ondrej TUNKA
|CZE
|0
|91.84
|0.00
|2
|1
|Vit PRINDIS
|CZE
|0
|91.86
|+0.02
|3
|3
|Peter KAUZER
|SLO
|2
|92.13
|+0.29
|4
|6
|Sebastian SCHUBERT
|GER
|0
|92.37
|+0.53
|5
|19
|Boris NEVEU
|FRA
|0
|92.51
|+0.67
|6
|17
|Joseph CLARKE
|GBR
|0
|93.34
|+1.50
|7
|31
|Mike DAWSON
|NZL
|2
|98.80
|+6.96
|8
|15
|Lucien DELFOUR
|AUS
|50
|143.26
|+51.42
|9
|30
|Martin SRABOTNIK
|SLO
|54
|145.76
|+53.92
|10
|10
|Alexander GRIMM
|GER
|54
|150.06
|+58.22