Published on septembre 29th, 2017

2017 ICF Slalom World Championships (Pau, France) – DAY4, LIVE VIDEO (K1Men, C1 Women and C2M)

DAY4, Thursday September 29th LIVE broadcast schedule  (euro time)

Semi-finals – C2M, C1W, K1M

From 12:05 (6.05 am eastern US coast time) -through 15:25 (9.05 am eastern US coast time)

Finals – C2M, C1W, K1M

16:35 (10.05 am eastern US coast time) through 18:25 (12.05 am eastern US coast time)

Medals ceremonies – C2Mx, C2M, C1W, K1M

18.25 (12.25 am eastern US coast time)

