2016 Short Film Awards – Winners Announced!

Entry #41, With You (by Steve Fisher) and #40 California Oasis (By Dylan McKinney) tied up and were voted Best Short Film of the Year in whitewater kayaking for 2016.

OVER 1.5 Million Views! 2016 will be a year to remember for the Kayak Session Short Film of the year Awards. Thanks to our partner Sweet Protection, we manage for the third time in a row to go over the million view mark! 2017 is looking even brighter…

With filmakers from the four corners of the world the Short Film of the Year Awards have now reached the international status, and is seen as the reference for film producers around the world, and TV broadcasters alike.

With an incredible level of quality, it was really hard for the judges and voters alike to decide on who will win.

46 entries, 19 nations represented, 10 finalists, the best of whitewater kayaking on film every year. A huge congrats to all entrants, Legends all!

NB: 50% is based on a panel of whitewater and filmmaking professionals, 50% based on online votes & views.

1st (Tied) Voted Best 2016 Short Film of the Year

#41 – With You, by Steve Fisher > $1500.00 cash prize



#40 – California Oasis, by Dylan McKinney > $1500.00 cash prize



3rd, Entry #05 – Xenogenesis

By Torryd Media > $500.00 cash prize



4th, Entry #26 – In love with Franck,

By Seth Dahl



5th , Entry #38 – Liquid Lumination,

By Todd and Brendan Wells



6th, Entry #27 – Norway, Last Europe’s Wilderness,

by Olaf Obsommer (Germany)



7th, Entry #46 – Little White Salmon from the Sky

By Rush Sturges



8th, Entry #7 – The Good Times,

by Dylan Mckinney



9th , Entry #2 – Shredflex Drone Cinematography Reel

By Ed Muggridge



10th, Entry #25 – Stakeout Reel 2016

By: Bren Orton





