11th HIKO Devil’s Extreme Race – Aug 25/27th

There are just couple of days ahead of us until the legendary race on the Devil’s Streams begins and there truly is a lot to look forward to. Next to kayak races in all three disciplines, you could also show your abilities out of the rapids – in an arm wrestling tournament “Devil’s Arm”. Even the party lovers will not get the raw deal – Friday and Saturday’s evening in Loučovice will be full of life music and dance.

Apart from the traditional Qualification through “The Window” rapid and Dam to Dam marathon there is one major novelty to this year’s racing. Head 2 Head will not be performed in couples, as you have been used to so far, but a regular boater cross format with 4 competitors racing at once will apply. The prolonged race course will lead over the “Devil’s Stairs” rapids. Best 32 kayakers of the Qualification shall continue to the Boater cross. Results of all three races will be summed up. Prizes are awesome this year – title sponsor of the event is HIKO and prize money of 1500€ were again granted by the ZET Kayaks.

Given the vast popularity from previous years, the organizers managed to ensure the Hell Train – a train with special carriage for boats transportation. The train will depart almost every half an hour on Saturday, so that the traffic is as smooth as possible and nobody is waiting for too long. Each passenger is obliged to have a Hell Train Ticket, which is valid as a regular ticket for a person and a boat.

An exciting novelty of the 11th Devil’s Race is the “Devil’s Arm” – an arm wrestling tournament, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday’s evening before the Prize giving Ceremony. Anybody can take part and win for instance HIKO Guardian lifejacket or Adventure Menu expedition food. It is possible to register for this tournament during the main race registration on Friday.

No one will get bored even in the evening. You are welcomed to have fun listening to the tunes of famous Czech bands and DJ’s. There will be a bar with food and drinks for the visitors at the race area and football campground in Loučovice. Camping is possible on two spots only – in the area of the football field or on the opposite bank across the river Vltava.

Event web page: http://www.devilsextremerace.com/

DEVILS RACE Event FB page